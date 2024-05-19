Arsenal boss Edu casts doubt on Thomas Partey’s future at the club

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, may have provided some insight into Arsenal’s stance on Thomas Partey’s future at the club. The summer of 2025 will see the expiration of Partey’s current deal with Arsenal.

This summer marks the beginning of the final 12 months of his deal at Emirates. It’s always a bit tricky to let a player enter the final year of their contract if you’re hoping to keep them around. Given that Mikel Arteta hasn’t offered Partey a new deal yet, it’s possible that he’s not part of the team’s future plans, potentially leading to speculation about his summer sale.

Unfortunately, Edu’s latest comments have further cast doubt on Partey’s future; the midfielder is not a player they intend to retain in the long run. Talking to the Athletic, the Arsenal chief confessed that they have 100% tied down every player they wanted to keep in the long term.

“We have renewed 100% of players we wanted to renew. Players don’t want to leave anymore, which makes my life easier,” said Edu.

“We changed the dynamic. Players want to be at a place where they can challenge for big things. They love it.”

Partey, 30, still possesses the same level of enthusiasm to play for a top team for at least the next four years. Some people believe that Arsenal should keep him, and they have a valid point. In the PL run-in, he’s proven that he’s still got it, pulling the strings from Arsenal’s midfield.

His frequent injuries, which render him unreliable, likely influenced Mikel Arteta’s decision to overlook him in his plans. Ultimately, regardless of Partey’s sale this summer or if he stays to play out his contract, it now seems even more likely that a replacement Number Six will be high on Arteta’s transfer wish-list…

