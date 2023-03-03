Arsenal boss Eidevall “excited” for Sunday’s Women’s Conti Cup Final against Chelsea by Michelle

Arsenal and Chelsea Women go head to head for the third time this year when they both head to Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park on Sunday for the Women’s Conti Cup FA Final. Kick-off 15:00 UK.

Arsenal & Chelsea met at Emirates Stadium on 15th January, in the WSL, with the result being a 1-1 draw after a spot kick from captain Kim Little put the gunners 1-0 ahead in the second half but Chelsea’s Sam Kerr scored an equaliser in the final minutes of the game.

The two met again last Sunday in the 5th round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup when Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners, knocking the Gunners out of the FA Cup – Arsenal are the only top-4 WSL team not progressing to the quarter-finals, making Sunday’s upcoming match all the more important for our Gunners if they are to get their hands on Cup silverware..

Speaking in a feature interview on The FA Player, ahead of Sunday’s game, boss Jonas Eidevall had this to say:

“I’m excited. I think these are the games we live for. It’s a great opportunity to go and win something, so really looking forward to it. I mean, it’s preparations for a game of course but because it’s a Final game and you have to think different scenarios

“It’s about being strong, being mentally consistent and believing every time that this is the moment. This is the moment that the ball is going to come through. This is the moment that we’re going to be successful because without that nothing can happen. So when you don’t get that success it’s about keep going, keep going and that’s the message I try to instill to the players..”

This Sunday could be a sell-out at Selhurst Park with over 20,000 tickets already sold for the event. The ground has a capacity of around 25,000..

The current Conti Cup holders are Manchester City who beat Chelsea last year, picking up their 4th Conti Cup title, but Arsenal put them out of the cup winning 1-0 at Meadow Park in February. Arsenal have won the Conti Cup a record five times but not since 2018 with the Cup being dominated by Manchester City and Chelsea in recent years. Chelsea have only won the cup twice – in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Do you think our Gunners will bring home the silverware this time around, making it 6 Arsenal titles in the 11 years the Conti Cup has been running? Of course they can!

Michelle Maxwell

