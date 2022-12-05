Arsenal boss Eidevall on why 33 shots resulted in only 1 goal against Everton Women by Michelle

Despite Arsenal beating Everton 1-0, Jonas Eidevall talks about why our Gunners were unable to build on that 1-0 lead and what we can do about it.

Arsenal were easily the dominant side, but thankfully our superstar striker Vivianne Miedema delivered the goods taking Arsenal to a 1-0 win, but we deserved a much bigger margin than just one goal. A 33:1 ratio is not good, whichever way you look at it, espcially for a team on Arsenal’s caliber… The boss thinks so too..

Eidevall called Saturday’s match a well-deserved win, all in all.

Apart from the last five minutes, I felt it was controlled,” said Eidevall. I was happy with the performance but disappointed that we couldn’t be more efficient and score the second goal. The last five minutes made me a little bit nervous, but we managed to defend well enough.

With 33 shots in total against Everton, it was a bit embarassing that our Gunners’ side fell very short in our pursuit of more goals. Jonas drew attention to the chain of events leading up to a shot, besides just the shot itself.

There are a lot of parts to it. It’s, of course, the finish itself and it’s the decision-making on when to make the finish. But I also think – and people often overlook this – that it’s about how well we set up the scoring opportunities.

How is the pass before the assist? How is the assist? How can we fight for all the margins there in order to make the finish as easy as possible? That’s the goal of our whole attacking play: to make the finish as easy as possible.

There are so many components and that’s why I never say, it’s only the responsibility of the person who’s finishing, he continued. It’s a chain and we work on all aspects in that chain, and that’s what we continue to do in training as well.

Eidevall praised our Dutch forward Miedema’s performance: She played very well. I’m happy for her that she got a goal again for the second game in a row.

Eidevall also commented on the return of Leah Williamson (who made her 200th appearance for Arsenal on Saturday) and Rafaelle Souza from injury, before a vital run of 3 Champions League matches coming up in December at the Emirates, with the first against Juventus in 2 days time. Tickets available to purchase here.

We need players coming in! We have been on a run where we have been losing players, so now we need to add players on and that’s very welcoming.

Hopefully with the return of Leah and Rafaelle and the imminent return of Lina Hurtig and Kim Little, Arsenal really can start to rebuild after such a devastating run of injuries.

Michelle Maxwell

