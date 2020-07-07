Arsenal boss full of confidence in Aubameyang as he compares physicality to Vardy

Mikel Arteta has praised Jamie Vardy for his continued consistency in front of goal, while comparing him to Arsenal’s main goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The two strikers currently lead the goalscoring charts in the Premier League, with 21 (Vardy) and Aubameyang (19) respectively.

Mikel Arteta has claimed that the Foxes would unlikely be in the position they are without their key man up front, before comparing him to Aubameyang, insisting that he believes the Gabon international will also be able to carry on until such an age.

“I would like to see where Leicester were today without Vardy in the last three years,” Arteta told ArsenalFC.

“So I think it is a really good example to consider at least. And, as well, considering both players they are always available.

“They are players that are so resilient and they are able to play 50, 55 games every year and they have been scoring in a consistent way. That’s why I don’t doubt Auba.”

Aubz is showing no signs of slowing up at present, but does have his future up in the air at present, with only 12 months remaining on his playing deal.

Arsenal have made some key signings in recent weeks with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo signing themselves down to new long-term deals, and this could well help us to persuade Aubameyang to extend his contract.

