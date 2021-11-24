Arsenal boss has no intention to allow international to leave in January

Arsenal have no intention of letting Bernd Leno leave in January
According to The Athletic, Arsenal will not sanction a January move for their German shot-stopper Leno.
The former Bayer Leverkusen man hasn’t started a single Premier League game since the 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Summer signing Aaron Ramsdale has taken his place and has barely put a foot wrong, which has made the German’s entry back to the first team even more difficult.
It is still a probable outcome that the 29-year-old will try to force his way out of the Emirates Stadium in the winter transfer window.
There are two reasons behind it. Leno has hardly played second fiddle in his entire career. The other reason is that the shot-stopper will naturally try to maximize his chances of getting into the German setup ahead of the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.
With 18 months left on his deal, Arsenal would hope to get a decent fee for Leno, who they signed in 2018 for £22.5 million on a five-year contract.
Every Gunners fan agree that Ramsdale is the better goalkeeper out of the two. The Englishman not only has better shot stopping ability, but his distribution is also far superior than his counterpart.
That is something few Arsenal fans would have envisioned, when the club were pursuing his signature for a whopping £30 million three months ago.
Many people and reputed journalists got it wrong. And it seems, the North London outfit have got it right, which is extremely satisfying.
Arsenal also showed a more ruthless face in the last transfer window. They put a halt to using the players who were good in the past but continued to be bad in the present.
Players like Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari, Mohamed Elneny, Rob Holding and Leno himself became squad players.
While some like Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Hector Bellerin and Willian were moved on. In the summer transfer window, Arsenal showed ambition.
And if they continue that, you can only wonder where this team will be standing in a few years’ time.
Taking the conversation back to Leno, if he doesn’t want to stay and fight for a place in the first team, then he’s better served elsewhere.
When all the people in a boat row in the same direction only then the boat goes in the right direction. Nobody would need a person aboard who would make that task harder.
“Every Gunners fan agrees that Ramsdale is the better goalkeeper out of the two”
If you read the posts on here regularly Yash Bisht you might just notice that not every Gunners fan agree on things, in this instance I’m afraid you don’t speak for me
Ramsdale’s had a great start to his Arsenal career, the game at Leicester showed him to be a very talented keeper but it’s too early to say he is the better of the two in my opinion and we don’t need to, we have two very good keepers at the moment and as Ramsdale could get injured or go off form at any time Leno shouldn’t be going anywhere else just now
Both good shot stoppers but Leno has done that over a longer period of time for Arsenal at this level, Ramsdale looks better with his feet so far but I would imagine Leno is working on that out of sight from us and I think we have changed our philosophy on that a bit since the early part of the season
Ramsdale’s a lot more vocal and demonstrative, Leno’s too quiet, I think Ramsdale is a bit much at times and ideally we need something between the two temperament wise
We’ll see about Ramsdale’s mental attitude when he makes a few costly mistakes, he made a howler against Watford but because the Watford lad couldn’t finish he/we got away with it but he will inevitably make more errors before the season’s out
Leno was behind a bit of a shambles for a number of reasons in the first three League games, Ramsdale has now got a more solid crew in front of him
As I say we don’t have to pick one over the other, that’s Mikel’s job, I’m happy enough with either for this season
I’m with you FF
Leno got hung out to dry when Arteta spent the summer transfer budget on defensive players and got displaced in favour for Ramsdale ,that’s not to say Ramsdale hasn’t done brilliantly as he’s probably been our best player so far (which says a lot to me )but would Leno be doing just as good with the same players in front of him .
Let’s not forget ramsdale should have saved the first Liverpool goal on Saturday,maybe if that didn’t go in we wouldn’t have collapsed,but then again we pro would have with the way we set up .
Fans quickly forget how good Leno was in his first 2 seasons here .
Another player who as regressed since Arteta as took over and there are quite a few .
I reckon you are in a tiny, almost invisible, minority of Gooners on this one, Fingers!
MAINSTREAM GOONER OPINION, WHICH I ENDORSE, SAYS RAMSDALE HAS TRANSFORMED OUR WHOLE DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY AND ATTACKING DISTRIBUTION FROM THE KEEPER, THIS SEASON.
In my humble opinion, and I do not speak for anyone else, I think Ramsdale is the better keeper. Whilst in shot stopping they are likely even, when it comes to being vocal, commanding the area, distribution, organising his defence, coming out for crosses and his relationship with the fans, Ramsdale is the man.
Maybe Jon, I’ve been wrong many times before but despite Ramsdale’s excellent start I reckon it’s too early to judge them properly right now
I think he came in at about the same time as Tomi starting, Ben White recovering from COVID, Gabriel coming back from injury and Tavares taking KT’s slot so I don’t think Ramsdale transformed our whole defensive solidarity etc single handedly
I don’t think Leno has regressed Dan Kit, he’s still a good keeper, it’s just that Ramsdale has grabbed his opportunity really well so far