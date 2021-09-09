Arsenal boss hints at a formation change against Norwich

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is considering a change in formation when his Arsenal side take on Norwich this weekend.

Both sides go into Saturday’s fixture without a single point, and both will be doing all they can to end that run when they meet at the Emirates.

While we are expected to have a near-full strength of options available for the clash, the manager has hinted that he could well change up the formation, a scenario which has worked previously when trying to end a winless run.

Arteta was asked Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga was the ideal partnership ahead of the weekend, the Spaniard was coy that the pair’s starting places were not assured, depending on the formation which we are to start with.

The Spaniard said in his pre-match press conference(via Arsenal.com): “Depending on who we have available and the formation we’re going to use, if we’re going to play with two holders or one holder, we will have some options there as well, with the arrival of Martin and with Emile who can play in those pockets. It will depend.”

We were unsuccessful in an attempted formation change against Manchester City, where we looked to go on the defensive, while we started our three other matches so far this term in a 4-2-3-1 formation, and you would assume that using the latter would guarantee both Lokonga and Partey a start together, but the manager appears to have other ideas.

Patrick