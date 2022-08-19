Arsenal boss insists “really likeable” youngster will not leave on loan

Mikel Arteta has claimed that summer signing Marquinhos will not leave Arsenal on loan, despite needing time to learn the language.

The Gunners moved to sign the 18 year-old for a lowly fee after his contract was deemed unacceptable by FIFA, but he is yet to feature for the senior side since the season began. He has found himself in form for the Under-21s however, scoring three goals in two outings.

Arteta now claims that he is happy with his new signing despite the fact that he is yet to learn English fully, before insisting that he wants to keep him in north London for the coming months.

“Very happy with him,” Arteta told reporters at his pre-match press conference. (Via Football.London). “He’s adapted really well. He’s a really likeable figure even if his language is not great yet. We’re gonna keep him here for another few months and make sure he establishes himself and then see what’s best for his development.”

Marquinhos has already made an impression since arriving, but he will obviously need time to settle in London and learn tye lingo.

He definitely is a future talent though, and it will be interesting to see if he is integrated into the first-team or if he is sent out on loan come January.

Patrick