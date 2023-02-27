Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall garners support for Women’s Conti Cup Final against Chelsea

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall garners support for Women’s Conti Cup Final against Chelsea by Michelle

Arsenal Women crashed out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup yesterday when they were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.

Arsenal were a different animal to the last time we saw them beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the WSL, before the international break. Our Gunners racked up 18 shots, with 10 of those on target but lacked the clinical finishing to make any of those shots count.

Mead & Miedema were at yesterday’s match but you can see their absence, due to ACL injuries, all over the Gunners performance. Our Gunners performance was up there with Chelsea’s yesterday but without Mead & Miedema in front of goal, every bit of effort and fantastic play ultimately ended, frustratingly, in no reward.

Frustrating is a word that keeps coming to mind when watching Arsenal play since the New Year. The skill-sets across the team are the envy of many but without an up-front unabashed goal-scorer it is starting to feel a little like groundhog day.. leaving fans feeling like it’s hardly worth getting their hopes up as our Gunners thunder down the field because ultimately it is likely to end in nothing..

Boss Jonas Eidevall commended fans and their belief in the Gunners and is garnering support for next Sunday, when Arsenal will face Chelsea once again in the Women’s FA Conti Cup FINAL at Selhurst Park. See official Arsenal tweet below:

We've got a big cup final on Sunday. We need your support, Gooners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PHQo6InvDA — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 26, 2023

How are you Gooners feeling? Can Arsenal break out of the mold they find themselves in without Mead & Miedema? Can someone, anyone step up to the plate? If this isn’t about skill then it must surely be about belief – our Gunners need to believe!

Michelle Maxwell

