Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says injuries won’t stop England from winning the Women’s World Cup

Jonas Eidevall is cheering for his players, Alessia Russo (the latest acquisition from Manchester United), Lotte Wubben Moy, and not forgetting Jordan Nobbs, who only left Arsenal last season, to help the England Lionesses do well in this year’s World Cup despite the absence of Beth Mead, Leah Williamson (both injured), and other noteworthy absentees from the other teams, like Fran Kirby.

The Arsenal women’s boss is working with the BBC as a pundit for the upcoming women’s football showpiece in New Zealand and Australia. About England’s chances, he said, “I’m backing England to win it. Why not?

“Despite some injuries and a lot of discussion about those injuries, they remain one of the best teams in world football. They have superb players, a great manager, and don’t forget, they go into this tournament as champions of Europe. I think they have a good chance of going one step further and becoming world champions.”

Even if Eidevall sees England as a favourite, he also mentioned Australia and the US as teams to watch, saying: “I think to face home nation Australia in the knockout phase will be a huge test. They’re a really good side, and, as England felt in the European Championships, home advantage can really play a big role on the biggest international stages.

“There is a reason the USA are considered favourites by so many. They have a really good team with some excellent young talent There’s a real chance we see Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, and Alyssa Thompson shine from the very beginning until the end.”

Others may think Eidevall is only interested in getting a feel for punditry, but Gooners should see his opportunity to give his commentary services to the BBC as an opportunity for him to keep an eye out for players he can add to his team to assist Arsenal in achieving their WSL title dream.

Michelle Maxwell

