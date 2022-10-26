Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hints at a strong line-up against PSV

Mikel Arteta has claimed that he doesn’t have enough players to rotate his squad heavily when his side take on PSV tomorrow night.

The Gunners have already sealed their passage into the next round of the competition with the victory at the Emirates last week, and we will now face the same opponents on Dutch soil on Thursday.

Many have called on Arteta to give his star players a much-needed rest as fatigue appears to threaten to disrupt our league form, but the Spaniard has claimed that he doesn’t have enough players to work with, hinting that we should expect a strong XI in Holland.

“We don’t have that many players! We bring the players that we have and we have brought four kids with us so we cannot even make up the squad, but we need to put 11 players out and they need to play – we cannot change those 11 players every game,” Arteta told Arsenal Media today.

We have already qualified for the next stage of the competition, so I don’t see why we can’t give the first XI a real shake up, but at the same time, I do understand that we still want to make sure that we top the group, and reach the next stage as one of the seeded teams.

I just want to see us come out of the tie without injuries, and without loss ideally, but we really shouldn’t allow Thursday nights to affect our league efforts given our position in both competitions currently.

Patrick

