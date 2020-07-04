Arsenal boss names which four traits Ozil and Guenzouzi must show to be ‘in the boat’

Mikel Arteta has name the traits that he expects his players to show to keep their place at Arsenal Football Club, with the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil having found themselves on the fringes of late.

The German has been overlooked to feature since the restart, despite our side having played five times already, while the young Frenchman has come under fire for his humility in recent weeks, and has previously been said to have failed to turn up on time for training.

Neither has been a part of the playing squad for our two most recent victories over Sheffield United or Norwich City, and the manager has now named the traits which he expects to see from his players, claiming that those wishing to be ‘welcome here’ must adhere to.

Arteta told Goal.com: ‘[It refers to] players that respect the values we want to implement, that are 100% committed to our culture, and players that are accountable every day for what we demand from them.

‘Players that are ready to help each other, fight for each other and enjoy playing together. That is what I mean by being in the boat.

‘If you behave like this every day you are very, very welcome here and we want to get the best out of you and help you to enjoy your profession with us.

‘You see that in every reaction of the player. What time he comes into training, how he comes, how ready he is, the way he communicates, the energy he brings in, the way he transmits his feelings to his teammates, the way he reacts to certain things, the way he behaves in training, during games. There are a lot of things we can pick up.

‘We all have moments when you have doubts about your future, you have difficult times and that is why the conversations have to be open.’

Will Ozil and Guendouzi buck up their ideas in time to save their Arsenal careers? Has the team showed in this last week that they do not need the duo?

