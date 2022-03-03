Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for February after guiding his side to three straight victories.

The Gunners were winless in January before going on to win three straight matches against Wolves, Brentford and Wolves again. Interestingly, our last month without winning in the league came back in August which left us rock-bottom of the table, and Mikel Arteta picked up the Manager of the Month award for September. That series of events could well repeat itself…

✅ Wolves

✅ Brentford

✅ Wolves ⛔️ Clean sheets: 1

⚽️ Goals scored: 5

💯 Win percentage: 100% The boss has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Manager of the Month award 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 3, 2022

Alongside Mikel, Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Newcastle’s Eddie Howe are also in contention to win the award, with the latter a very strong rival considering he steered his side out of the relegation zone.

What could well give us the edge is the fact that we came from behind in our final match of the month, completing the comeback with two late goals including seeing the manager’s chose subs combine to level the scores.

Do you think Arteta is most likely to win the February award?

Patrick

