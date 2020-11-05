Arsenal boss plays down ‘disrespect’ claims

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has moved to play down claims that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was disrespectful by calling his manager by his first name in a recent interview.

The Gabon international called the Spaniard ‘Mikel’ in his interview after the win over Manchester United at the weekend, which Roy Keane claimed was a sign of disrespect.

I’m not saying that the former Red Devil was bitter following the defeat, but to single out such comments after the loss is a little laughable.

Arteta was refusing to take it too seriously however, and claims he doesn’t feel any disrespect, although he can understand Keane’s point.

“I was told that Roy mentioned that, but I don’t think it particularly. I give the players the choice, some call me boss or coach, it depends.

“I shared a dressing room with some of them so there has been that change, but I don’t feel any disrespect. Although, I understand Roy and why he was saying that.

“It is something that was a bit of a concern before I joined, but not now. Both parties have to understand respect and go about the relationship in the right way and the players have made it really easy for me.

“In the end, we are part of the same thing and it has not been something that has been difficult to manage.”

It sounds like an element of deflection to be honest, with Roy Keane obviously unhappy at seeing his former side defeated in their own stadium.

What Aubameyang calls the boss on or off the field is of no consequence, and the players clearly respect and trust the manager’s decisions, as seen on the pitch.

Should Arteta demand to be called boss or something of that stature?

Patrick