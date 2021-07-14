Arsenal boss refutes midfielder exit reports despite missing yesterday’s absence

Joe Willock missed yesterday’s loss to Hibernian with a supposed knock, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that he is part of his plans.

The 20 year-old thoroughly impressed on loan with Newcastle after joining the club on loan in January, eventually playing a major role in guiding the club to safety with a number of important goals.

Willock actually set the record to become the youngest player to score in six consecutive matches, before also scoring in his seventh and final outing for the Tyneside club, meaning he could yet continue that run on his next league outing also.

It is no shock to understand that Newcastle would be keen on bringing him back to the club ahead of the new season, but Arsenal are believed to be keen on giving him his chance in their first-team, although when seeing him miss out on yesterday’s squad completely you may have thought otherwise.

The manager has dismissed those doubts however, claiming that Willock missed the friendly defeat with a knock, whilst adding that he remains a part of our plans at present.

“Well he wasn’t involved today because he had a little groin issue,” he said after the final whistle(via ES).

“He trained yesterday really well, but we didn’t want to risk him. Joe is part of our plans, he’s our player and in the time that he is here we will try to make the most out of him.

“He had a good experience on loan. He was, I think, one of the most important players for Newcastle’s survival and we are happy to have him.”

Did Willock do enough with Newcastle to show he is ready for a first-team role with Arsenal this season?

Patrick