Arsenal boss relives amazing memories of FA Cup triumphs ahead of Saturday’s final

Mikel Arteta has been reminiscing over the memories he has of winning the FA Cup as a player with Arsenal, ahead of this weekend’s final against Chelsea.

The Gunners will go toe-to-toe with fellow new manager Frank Lampard on Saturday, with both managers having also won the competition with their current clubs during their playing days.

While the celebrations this weekend will have to be dumbed down somewhat with the current world climate, but he can remember the amazing scenes when he helped his side to achieve glory over Hull back in 2014.

Arteta told Arsenal FC: “I have pictures, I have memories, I’ve got a lot of moments that made that day really, really nice,” he said. “I think we have to understand the context of how long the club was… I think nine years without a trophy.

“We wanted to do it for everyone, for the club, for our fans obviously and for Arsene as well, who was handling the situation really well.

“We knew how important it was for him, and he generated a really good connection between the club, players and fans. The next day was beautiful, the celebration with our people in the streets. Great memories.

“We could feel the pressure – we were the favourites for that final. The game was a little bit crazy right from the start, but the way it ended up was great. After that, we started a run in the competition.

“We are very excited [about Saturday’s game], it is such a special day, in the country and in this competition. We are a club that is very much linked with it with the amount of times that we have won it, so we want to do it again.

“For me, as well, it is so special that it is in my first season in charge in a final with the team and the boys are really excited and looking forward to the game.”

Would victory on Saturday be as important to the club as that victory in 2014?

Patrick