Arsenal boss six signings in another summer overhaul

Mikel Arteta is claimed to be in want of six new signings this summer, as many as Arsenal added in the previous summer window also.

The Gunners are currently on course for their highest league finish since the 2015-16 season where we finished up as runners up to eventual winners Leicester City, with us currently set to finish third or fourth. While there is still plenty of work to do to achieve such a finish, but at present, we are the team that is impressing in the battle for the Champions League places, and we now hold the numerical advantage also.

Much of our impressive season has to be accredited to a number of our signings of last summer in Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and most notably Aaron Ramsdale, while Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard’s recent arrivals have also been huge in our push for fourth.

The Mirror (whilst citing The Evening Standard) claims that we have earmarked six signings for the summer, with two strikers, a left-sided centre-back, a right-back, one winger and a central midfielder.

Should we qualify for the Champions League, we will need a strong squad of options for the season, and may not need too many outgoings with the incomings, while the likes of William Saliba would surely be in line to stake a claim for a role in the squad after successful loans also.

Which players do you think should be sold off as part of another squad overhaul this summer?

Patrick