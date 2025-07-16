Arsenal Bound Defender Tops U21 Minutes Chart in Last 2 Seasons

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of highly rated Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera. As of today, the Spanish centre-back is expected to undergo a medical before signing a long-term contract with the Gunners.

This follows a breakthrough in negotiations after Arsenal saw two bids rejected earlier in the window. The final agreement will see the club pay €15 million (£13 million) upfront, with performance-based add-ons bringing the total to just under €20 million (£17 million). Mosquera is being brought in to provide both cover and competition for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães, and his impressive durability could be a major asset.

Most minutes of any U21 player in Europe’s top five leagues

According to analysis by Sky Sports, Mosquera leads all Under-21 players in Europe’s top five leagues for minutes played across the last two seasons. The 21-year-old has racked up an astonishing 6,394 minutes for Valencia – a full 789 minutes more than second-placed Guillaume Restes of Toulouse (5,605).

Even more impressively, Mosquera has logged 1,077 more minutes than the next outfield player on the list, Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez (5,317). These minutes span 79 appearances in all competitions, including 70 La Liga starts from 73 league appearances over the past two campaigns.

His consistent availability, coupled with his ability to play as either a right or left-sided centre-back, underlines his reliability and suitability for Arsenal’s system. Mikel Arteta is expected to use him as a rotational option alongside Saliba and Gabriel, ensuring stronger depth across the back line.

More arrivals expected before pre-season tour

Mosquera is one of several signings expected before Arsenal depart for their pre-season tour of Asia. Noni Madueke’s announcement is reportedly imminent, while a full agreement with Sporting for Viktor Gyökeres is said to be close.

Should all deals proceed as planned, the Gunners could complete six new first-team signings by the end of July – a remarkable turnaround given the slow start to the summer transfer window.

What do you make of Mosquera’s numbers, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…