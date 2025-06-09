Arsenal-bound midfielder shines in Nations League final despite Spain defeat

Martin Zubimendi delivered a standout performance for Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday night, just as Arsenal edge closer to making him their first signing of the summer window.

A deal for the Real Sociedad midfielder has been in motion since January and is now reportedly close to completion, pending a medical. The delay in finalising the transfer has caused some anxiety among fans, especially given that Zubimendi famously turned down Liverpool late in the process last year.

However, according to reports in Spain, Real Sociedad prefer to complete the transfer in July for accounting reasons, providing some explanation for the holdup and easing immediate concerns.

Commanding display on the big stage

Despite his future still technically up in the air, Zubimendi joined up with the Spain national squad soon after the La Liga season ended. After a low-key showing in their chaotic 5-4 win over France, he stepped up impressively against Portugal in Sunday’s final.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring in the 21st minute, reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box. From that point on, he controlled the midfield with authority, dictating play and driving his team forward with the ball at his feet.

Zubimendi’s performance was reflected in his impressive stats:

1 goal

2 chances created

101/107 accurate passes

118 touches

2 successful dribbles

4 recoveries

14 passes into the final third

Although Spain eventually lost to Portugal on penalties after a 2–2 draw in extra time, Zubimendi’s showing was a timely reminder of his elite quality and why he’s admired by so many top European clubs.

Real Madrid not giving up, but Arsenal remain confident

While Arsenal remain favourites to land Zubimendi, there’s late interest from Real Madrid, with Diario AS reporting that new manager Xabi Alonso wants the midfielder as Toni Kroos’ long-term successor.

Madrid are reportedly unwilling to meet the €60 million release clause, unlike Arsenal, who have shown they are ready to pay the full amount. That could work in the Gunners’ favour, especially if Real Sociedad hold firm on the valuation.

As reported by several top-tier journalists, Arsenal are still expected to complete the signing, but they’ll need to stay sharp, as Madrid’s interest could escalate in the coming days.

Thoughts on Zubimendi’s performance in the final, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…