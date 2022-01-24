Arsenal brand will not be affected by Betting scandal states Financial expert

An Arsenal player is the subject of an FA investigation after bookmakers discovered suspicious betting patterns on a yellow card he received.

The individual was cautioned for time-wasting and it was later discovered that a lot of bets were placed on him getting yellow-carded in the game.

The FA has been informed, and an investigation is ongoing. It could result in a ban for the player and some people might think it doesn’t look good on Arsenal as a brand as well.

However, financial expert Kieran Maguire says if a member of Mikel Arteta’s squad is found guilty of breaking the law, he would face the consequence alone and it wouldn’t stain the club’s name.

He tells Football Insider: “Cheating at a corporate level is going to damage the brand.

“But this is very much going to focus on the individual. For individuals who behave in such a manner, it’s crazy given how well they are paid.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is never a good thing when there is negative publicity about an Arsenal player, but the squad members know what we expect of them.

They are also adults who are responsible for their actions.

Hopefully, no Arsenal player will be found guilty of betting rule breaches at the conclusion of this investigation.

