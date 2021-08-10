Arsenal branded “not a threat to anybody” for agreeing to sell one of their best youngsters

Rio Ferdinand has been left baffled by Arsenal’s decision to cash in on Joe Willock after his impressive form on loan at Newcastle United last season.

The midfielder spent the second half of the campaign at Saint James Park and he is close to completing a permanent switch this summer for £22m, according to The Daily Mail.

His form for them last season made him the envy of several clubs, yet he is still regarded as a dispensable member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, while they chase a transfer for the likes of Martin Odegaard.

Ferdinand says the decisions they are making at the Emirates feel like the club is in no man’s land at the moment.

He then claimed that they are not a threat to anyone in the Premier League currently.

‘I don’t know how Arsenal have let Joe Willock go,’ the former England defender told his YouTube channel.

‘The guy scores goals from midfield man. I really like him.

‘I don’t understand that. Newcastle have done unbelievable well to get him by the way, I think he’s a really good talent.

‘He scores goals, he expects to score, he’s a good mover, makes good runs.’

‘With Arsenal, I know they’re building and Arteta is trying to build something and he’s setting the foundations there, but they’re in no man’s land,’ Ferdinand continued.

‘They’re not a threat to anybody. You don’t consider them a real threat at all and it’s not just the Arsenal that I played against with Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Martin Keown, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole.

‘It’s just a very different time now for Arsenal. It’s sad to see because I really like Arsenal.’

Arteta has been making some baffling decisions since he became the club’s manager and he will be praying that he can deliver a top-four finish or a trophy in the upcoming season.