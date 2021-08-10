Arsenal branded “not a threat to anybody” for agreeing to sell one of their best youngsters

Rio Ferdinand has been left baffled by Arsenal’s decision to cash in on Joe Willock after his impressive form on loan at Newcastle United last season.
The midfielder spent the second half of the campaign at Saint James Park and he is close to completing a permanent switch this summer for £22m, according to The Daily Mail.
His form for them last season made him the envy of several clubs, yet he is still regarded as a dispensable member of Mikel Arteta’s squad, while they chase a transfer for the likes of Martin Odegaard.
Ferdinand says the decisions they are making at the Emirates feel like the club is in no man’s land at the moment.
He then claimed that they are not a threat to anyone in the Premier League currently.
‘I don’t know how Arsenal have let Joe Willock go,’ the former England defender told his YouTube channel.
‘The guy scores goals from midfield man. I really like him.
‘I don’t understand that. Newcastle have done unbelievable well to get him by the way, I think he’s a really good talent.
‘He scores goals, he expects to score, he’s a good mover, makes good runs.’
‘With Arsenal, I know they’re building and Arteta is trying to build something and he’s setting the foundations there, but they’re in no man’s land,’ Ferdinand continued.
‘They’re not a threat to anybody. You don’t consider them a real threat at all and it’s not just the Arsenal that I played against with Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Martin Keown, Tony Adams, Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole.
‘It’s just a very different time now for Arsenal. It’s sad to see because I really like Arsenal.’
Arteta has been making some baffling decisions since he became the club’s manager and he will be praying that he can deliver a top-four finish or a trophy in the upcoming season.
Rio has said everything that i think and he is right. Anything else is just ignoring what terrible decisions that are being made by our club at the moment. It is totally baffling to me and upsetting.
Ferdinand really is a first rate clown
“….in no man’s land…” and “not a threat to anybody.”
In other news, grass is green and water is wet.
Club is quickly becoming a meme, and haven’t seen the changes Edu and Arteta have been talking about.
Can’t sell players that no one wants to buy, but can change tactics and stop playing negative football at least, play entertaining football.
Fans, pundits, opposition fans, everyone sees how shoddy the club is, while some pat themselves on the back while admiring the emperor’s new clothes.
Still a couple weeks in the window, then it’s about results not more excuses; from owners, to the board, to management and Arteta, and to the players.
Some just bury their head in the sand and dont want to see what really is going on.
For well over a decade it has become all too commonplace for our fans, particularly those most ardent of Wenger loyalists, to quickly disregard critical comments by any pundit, especially those affiliated with our traditional rivals….whether it was Carragher, Rio, Scholes, Owens, Burley, Neville, Shearer, Keane, Redknapp, Murphy, Hoddle, among countless others, whenever they offered their opinion about our club’s obvious missteps, many supporters would quickly claim that they each harboured a particular disdain for our club and therefore their insights simply couldn’t be trusted…of course, these same commentators have provided their respective critical assessments about every club in the League, including their former teams(s), but no fanbases seem to take it quite so personally as ours
sadly, this was all part of the delusional “us against the world” mentality that Wenger had cultivated in the years following our move to the Emirates…he was well-aware that the stadium “ruse” was going to lead to some leaner years and as such we were bound to hear far more negative critiques than in the previous times…by creating this sort of conspiratorial relationship between the media and the club, it actually provided a built-in excuse when it came to explaining away any negative commentaries…this same sort of conspiratorial nonsense was likewise directed towards game officials, for a similarly contrived purpose…this attempt to deflect and disparage anyone who dared to provide a contrarian opinion was so effective that many fans even lashed out at former beloved players, who had either entered the punditry or were simply concerned about the state of the franchise…it’s about time we put to bed this totally problematic conspiratorial narrative and actually listened to their oft-times sage advice
@TRVL4e
Newsflash…Wenger killed Kennedy too. 🙄