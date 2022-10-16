Arsenal break 136-year-old club record after beating Leeds United

Arsenal is in stunning form at the moment and the Gunners continue to show why they should be taken seriously.
After beating Tottenham and Liverpool, we expected their game against Leeds United to be easy, but it wasn’t.
The Whites gave them a hard time, but Arsenal eventually won the game.
They now have 9 wins from their first 10 Premier League games. It is the first time in the club’s 136-year-old history that they have won 9 of their opening 10 games, according to Squawka.
It is a stunning piece of information which shows just how good this Arsenal team has been this season.
The Gunners remain the team to beat and the win against Leeds shows they will deliver the points even when they are not the best in a game.
Just Arsenal Opinion
This Arsenal team will break records and we need to prepare for that.
It is such an amazing time to be a Gooner, and this team will certainly make us proud by the end of the season.
Beating them will take so much now because they have shown in recent wins that they will not give in.
We hope the core players in the group will stay fit because that will help us maintain the winning spirit.
Our Invinciblde record is now safe for yet another year thanks to Liverpool.
TBH, I was torn between wanting a CITY WIN , A LIVERPOOL WIN, OR A DRAW. All three possible results both helped and hindered us in one way or another.
I wish I had put a thousand pounds on us being four points clear at the top after only ten matches. I reckon it would have paid about half a million, had I done so before seasons start.
And to think I constantly say I don’t believe in “what if’s!
Don’t believe in what if’s just enjoy them when they happen anyway 🙂
Haters will hate. The manager maligned by a lot of so-called fans for sticking to his principles in changing the toxic culture at the club; the attacking midfielder slated because he does not shoot in spite of the incisive use of space AND his assist for the only goal today; the goalkeeper who was derided for playing for relegated teams and deemed not good enough.
Mikel Arteta, Martin Ødegaard and Aaron Ramsdale are a huge reason why Arsenal has broken said record, and in spite of all the noise out there will achieve something special this season.
The haters that slam Arsenal for not scoring a hundred goals a game [see AFTV] and having amazing performances in EVERY match even though great teams have to struggle to win sometimes should check the result of Manchester City vs Liverpool. The end result is more important than the performance. After all, three points are three points.
Haters will hate.
I’m trying to make some sense from the many words you’ve written. All I see is the word “haters”. Not so sure what that is.
And mind you, Arteta and this Arsenal team has achieved a grand total of NOTHING as at yet. So sounding like he’s won the league and the champions league already doesn’t bode well
This is a reply to kpankulu above
@dgr8xt
Exactly. We’re off to a damn fine start. But there are still 28 league matches to go, not to mention the various cup ties.
Stay hungry, but be humble about it…IJS
@ above replies do you hear yourselves?