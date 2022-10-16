Arsenal break 136-year-old club record after beating Leeds United

Arsenal is in stunning form at the moment and the Gunners continue to show why they should be taken seriously.

After beating Tottenham and Liverpool, we expected their game against Leeds United to be easy, but it wasn’t.

The Whites gave them a hard time, but Arsenal eventually won the game.

They now have 9 wins from their first 10 Premier League games. It is the first time in the club’s 136-year-old history that they have won 9 of their opening 10 games, according to Squawka.

It is a stunning piece of information which shows just how good this Arsenal team has been this season.

The Gunners remain the team to beat and the win against Leeds shows they will deliver the points even when they are not the best in a game.

This Arsenal team will break records and we need to prepare for that.

It is such an amazing time to be a Gooner, and this team will certainly make us proud by the end of the season.

Beating them will take so much now because they have shown in recent wins that they will not give in.

We hope the core players in the group will stay fit because that will help us maintain the winning spirit.

