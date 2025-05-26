Arsenal break century-old final day record with Southampton win

Arsenal’s streak began in 2012 with a 3–2 win over West Bromwich Albion. A win over Southampton would make them the outright holders, and that is exactly what they delivered with a 2–1 victory.

The result also extended Arsenal’s unbeaten run on the final day to 20 matches, with their last defeat coming in 2005. In the Premier League era, Arsenal have now recorded 24 final-day wins, more than any other side. Only Manchester United’s tally of 22 comes close.

Ødegaard and Tierney cap record-setting result

Goals from Kieran Tierney and Martin Ødegaard sealed the win and secured the record. The Arsenal captain came off the bench to produce a wonderful finish from range and give the Gunners their final three points of the season. Arsenal Player Ratings v Southampton.

It was a strong way to finish what has otherwise been a disappointing campaign. A season that once promised so much ended without silverware, and the pressure continues to mount on Mikel Arteta to deliver the trophies that fans have been waiting for.

Summer investment must follow record-setting consistency

As supporters now shift their focus to the transfer window, there will be little appetite for excuses. After falling short for the third season in a row, Arsenal must act swiftly in the market. Other clubs will invest heavily, and the Gunners cannot afford to be left behind.

While records like this are impressive, only tangible success will define this era. Arsenal have laid strong foundations, but fans want silverware, not just statistics.

A busy summer lies ahead, one that could determine whether Arsenal finally take the final step.

BENJAMIN KENNETH