Arsenal break Newcastle curse with crucial home win

Sunday’s 1-0 victory against Newcastle United meant more than just three points. Arsenal did not simply beat the Magpies, they proved they could finally overcome a side that had outclassed them in every previous meeting this season.

This campaign, the Gunners had suffered three defeats in three matches against Eddie Howe’s League Cup-winning side across all competitions. In October, Newcastle edged a narrow 1-0 win at St James’ Park, courtesy of a powerful Isak header. Arsenal were then eliminated from the League Cup in the semi-finals, losing 2-0 at home and 2-0 again away in the return leg.

Rice delivers moment of brilliance

Today, however, Arsenal put that disappointment behind them. A stunning strike from Declan Rice in the 55th minute was enough to seal the win and restore belief at the Emirates. The midfielder’s effort from outside the box lifted the atmosphere and injected much-needed confidence into Mikel Arteta’s side.

While Arsenal may not have delivered one of their most dominant performances of the 2024–25 season, they were disciplined, focused and determined. The intensity and belief echoed their second-half fightback against Liverpool last week, when they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 against the reigning champions.

Confidence restored as Magpies’ hold is broken

The Gunners showed that despite not converting high levels of possession into goals earlier this season, they were now capable of grinding out vital results. Against Newcastle, they matched resilience with quality, and were defensively unbreakable throughout.

Newcastle had carried an aura of invincibility in this fixture under Eddie Howe, but today that grip was broken. Declan Rice’s thunderbolt may be looked back on as a defining moment of Arsenal’s campaign.

Whether this victory marks the end of a difficult run or the beginning of a shift in momentum, one thing is clear, the Newcastle curse has finally been lifted.

Liam Harding

