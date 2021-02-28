Arsenal break the Vardy hoodoo in style

The Vardy party ended in the Leicester sunshine at the King Power!

A game that started off with a bit of a scare for Arsenal, but slowly but surely developed into a satisfying afternoon in Leicester!

Falling behind to an early Tielemans goal after poor defending from Arsenal did make you think it would be just another one of those days, but just as our boys did only three days ago in Greece, they proved the doubters wrong and showed the sort of character and performance that we know they are capable of.

A few VAR decisions both for and against Arsenal helped to get the game rolling after a David Luiz header. Lacazette then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after a handball by Ndidi just before half time, and after that there really was only one way the game would go it seemed. After half time we came out and picked up where we left off, and Pepe got the goal he deserved after some clever play by Willian on the left.

A 3-1 win for our boys in the Leicester sunshine, full of great play, goals and solid defensive showings, after a shaky start, now we know keeping clean sheets is not in our nature anymore, but as long as we go on and score to get the three points then I am happy to give the odd goal away, as long as it helps wipe the smile off of Vardy’s face, who Arsenal did well to keep in their pockets all afternoon!

If only this character was apparent from day one then maybe we would be sitting pretty much higher up the table.

But another win and another positive result for our boys is just what we need to move forward.

Onwards and upwards we go hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman