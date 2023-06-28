Arsenal break transfer record in new bid to sign Declan Rice – Will Man City match it?

So, the big transfer saga is in full swing and, despite the knowledge that Arsenal have to outbid moneybags Manchester City, the Gunners have gone all out with a massive bid that would break the English transfer record set when Man City bought Jack Grealish.
Of course, the transfer guru Fabrizi Romano has all the inside details, and this is what revealed this morning in his CaughtOffside column……
The big news to start with is Arsenal and Declan Rice. As expected, the Gunners have submitted a third bid for the West Ham United captain, offering £100m plus £5m in add-ons on Tuesday night. Arsenal really hope to get it done, Mikel Arteta is doing his best along with Edu. It’s also up to Manchester City now, let’s see if they bid again or leave the race.
There will still be things to clarify, but Arsenal are very confident. It’s important to clarify that West Ham don’t have a precise price tag, but it’s the structure of the deal and payment terms that are important for West Ham. Arsenal feel small changes to the £105m bid can make it happen.
So, perhaps it is now the done deal we are hoping for, with just a couple of small adjustments, but I have a feeling that West Ham will string things along for a bit longer to see if Man City (or even Man United?) decide that they believe Rice is worth breaking records for.
So, Arsenal have taken the big step. Can Arsenal fans sit quietly and patiently and wait for the final end-game?
I think we would like to get it over with now, one way or the other!
COYG!
Two words:
“Too much”
More than fair offer. KSE could help with the structuring, any more, I think we should walk.
Nothing to add to what PAT says, save that DAN Smith might well start a Gooner prediction league on how many MORE Rice articles will appear on JA before Rice moves to whichever club WHU will finally agree a deal .
My guess is at least five daily until its over. Now, do I hear six? Six we have! Do I hear seven? And so the auction continues!
Meanwhile my article on Kroenke sent in two days ago has still not appeared. Why not.? Ask Rice!
I’d walk away now. £80m was too much and this is a joke for £105m when they were nearly relegated and just about Won Conference League, which is a great achievement don’t get me wrong BUT Rice isn’t that good tbh, West Ham have a few decent players around him too, he didn’t win that on his own.
And were going to let Party and Xhaha leave for under £40m for both!!!
Only other alternative is that WestHam are going to go buy Balogun off us but I’d rather give him a go and let Eddie go!! Would Eddie do what Flo did in France? I doubt it….
Why have I got a bad feeling this window is going to be terrible. Kia Havertz was the 1st sign we knew this has a failure window all over it esp for £65m…. we always pay over the market value.
2 steps forward and 4back especially since we have gave away our whole midfield and still have Elneny here along with Jorginho.
Not signing an out and out goal scorer is going to hurt us. Jesus isn’t that pedigree of a player, he’s more suited to the wings and getting in behind.
Hope I’m wrong but wrong targets are being targeted imo.
Onana could easily come in, save us a load of money instead of Rice, Kia is possibly Xhakas replacement so why waste £105m is beyond me on one player.
Just heard City have pulled out and will not be making any further bids.
Can you please tell us all where and how you heard this good news?
Man City have made a good decision. We could sign two high-profile homegrown players with £105m
Maybe West Ham and Man City worked together to prevent Arsenal from leading the league again. What if Rice gets injured or flops?
There’s still a chance to pull out from the deal. I hope Arsenal could check other homegrown midfielders, such as Yunus Musah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kalvin Phillips and Conor Gallagher
come on. to get two third tire players instead of one top player that will improve us is ludicrous. this will rally be a wast of money.
*really be
Fabrizio just confirmed on twitter that Man City will not counter or bid again for Rice, all is left for Arsenal W/Ham is to negotiate the payment structure.
Big investment hopefully it works out pretty well and Arteta is getting all the financial backup most Gunners wished for, failure won’t be an excuse
Your post beat my question above by a minute. THANKS for saying what and where you saw this news.
Though I have to wonder HOW Fabrizio can know rthis for certain. Club are well known for not telling the truth, at times when it may suit them not to.
This £105 million Rice tag war is a massive Psychological flexing exercise for us as a club. It might seem that we are over paying but it is a massive statement we arw trying to send. We are now back and willing to compete On and Off the field.
I was just thinking last night. This Rice transfers must be more than your average transfers to Arsenal / Arteta and the board.
I think it’s a psychological transfer, going up against big bully (Man City) on the field and now challenging them on these massive transfers must be the mind game / mental flexing we are trying to instill into our players and fanbase. We are trying to show that we are now willing to stand up and be counted. No more participation trophies or just making up numbers in going for the Top trophies and Transfers.
I think Arsenal now want to be taken seriously once again. We want to show that we are confronting our fragility on and off the pitch against the other so called Top team. We have been wimping and shying away every time our rivals enter a bidding war with us. Our rivals all know that Arsenal will just give up and walk away with our tail right between our legs
But with this Rice transfer it seems like the club has decided to stand up and stop being the weeping boys.
It’s a massive psychological huddle we are trying to clear here.
That’s how I see it..