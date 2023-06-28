Arsenal break transfer record in new bid to sign Declan Rice – Will Man City match it?

So, the big transfer saga is in full swing and, despite the knowledge that Arsenal have to outbid moneybags Manchester City, the Gunners have gone all out with a massive bid that would break the English transfer record set when Man City bought Jack Grealish.

Of course, the transfer guru Fabrizi Romano has all the inside details, and this is what revealed this morning in his CaughtOffside column……

The big news to start with is Arsenal and Declan Rice. As expected, the Gunners have submitted a third bid for the West Ham United captain, offering £100m plus £5m in add-ons on Tuesday night. Arsenal really hope to get it done, Mikel Arteta is doing his best along with Edu. It’s also up to Manchester City now, let’s see if they bid again or leave the race.

There will still be things to clarify, but Arsenal are very confident. It’s important to clarify that West Ham don’t have a precise price tag, but it’s the structure of the deal and payment terms that are important for West Ham. Arsenal feel small changes to the £105m bid can make it happen.

So, perhaps it is now the done deal we are hoping for, with just a couple of small adjustments, but I have a feeling that West Ham will string things along for a bit longer to see if Man City (or even Man United?) decide that they believe Rice is worth breaking records for.

So, Arsenal have taken the big step. Can Arsenal fans sit quietly and patiently and wait for the final end-game?

I think we would like to get it over with now, one way or the other!

COYG!

