Arsenal breaks 15-year drought as they sit top of the table by Christmas

Manchester City’s loss to Brentford yesterday means Arsenal will go into the Christmas break at the top of the Premier League table for the first time in 15 years.

The Gunners have been in stunning form this season as they seek to end their wait for another trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s team has dominated the Premier League and the Europa League and they will likely finish this campaign with Champions League football in the bag.

Since the 2003/2004 season, Arsenal has not won the Premier League and they have often struggled to even get near the top of the league table.

However, they have spent most of this term in the lead and a report on The Sun reveals they are topping the league standings by Christmas for the first time since the 2007/2008 season, 15 years ago.

Just Arsenal Opinion

That time, we didn’t win the league title, but everything is set up for us to achieve that now, we just need to stay focused.

Beating Manchester City to win the title will be hard, but the five points gap between us now has set us up nicely to achieve success.

Hopefully, none of our key players will suffer a serious injury during the World Cup and we will continue to perform as well as we are doing now after the break.