Arsenal brilliantly hit back at clueless Liverpool fan disrespecting the Invincibles

Arsenal’s Twitter account trolled this desperate Liverpool fan.

Arsenal dealt brilliant with a clueless Liverpool fan who rather embarrassed himself with comments made on social media.

The Gunners’ official Twitter account can be seen below trolling one Reds supporter who mocked the 2003/04 unbeaten record.

It’s become increasingly common lately for some rival fans to look back at our unbeaten season and say it wasn’t that impressive because we drew 12 games.

Arsenal’s Twitter admin was clearly having none of it as they shut down this Liverpool fan with a famous Jack Wilshere meme.

While we don’t want to get into a petty argument about this with LFC supporters, their hugely impressive team this season still lost 3-0 away to relegation strugglers Watford, showing just how hard it is to go an entire campaign without losing…even if that means, yes, drawing at home to Portsmouth and Birmingham.

If it’s so easy, why has only one team in the entire history of English football done it over 38 games? Why have so few teams come close to matching our overall record of 49 consecutive games unbeaten? Why do people now act as though we didn’t go unbeaten whilst winning the league, as though we drew all 38 games and finished in the bottom half?

Good for Arsenal for putting this Liverpool fan in his place!