Arsenal brought back to reality with annihilation at Anfield

Arsenal brought back down to earth with a bang! by Shenel

Well we knew it was coming didn’t we let’s be honest!

I don’t think anyone fully felt we would go and get a point in this game.

Well, maybe after the first half an hour it looked likely yes, but after the 52 minute that was quickly blown out of the water.

Liverpool were angry at their loss before the international break and in front of their home crowd they showed that for them it was a mere and minor bump in the road.

Yes, Anfield is a hard place to go but if you want to be the best you have to beat the best and we didn’t even get close.

The likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka were hardly in the game and at times disappeared.

Although we had some chances, it was nowhere near enough what you need at a place like Anfield.

Nuno Tavares disappointed me today as well after starting the last few games brightly, but of course those opponents were a different kettle of fish and this is no way a disrespect to the other teams.

But really we only have ourselves to blame for this performance.

We took some steps forward over the last few weeks, but after the game against Liverpool it seems we have taken three steps back!

Losing the ball in key areas, being bullied off the ball, and despite some key saves from Aaron Ramsdale, conceding more than two.

If we do not bounce back straight away in our next game then it will be another bump in another long road, but now we are in the top part of the table we need to make sure we stay there!

All in all it couldn’t have gone any worse and we knew Liverpool were going to be looking to bounce back, it’s just unfortunate we were in the firing line of their anger.

Anfield is a tough place to go but one day our fortunes will change I am sure!

And at least we know that if ever there was a boxing match needed to decide a game, Mikel Arteta would have a good shout at winning!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_