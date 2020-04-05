‘Arsenal building something strong but can’t lose Aubameyang’

Bacary Sagna has told Arsenal that it will cost them £150 Million to replace Aubameyang and that they cannot afford to lose him as they look to build on exciting plans.

The Gabon international is strongly linked with an exit this summer, with some claiming a deal could be struck for around £50 Million.

Rivals Manchester United and Liverpool have been touted as possible destinations, as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the belief that Aubameyang would not be willing to sign a new contract, but former Gunner Sagna has told his club to turn down any deal.

“He can’t go now because Arsenal are on the way to building something strong,” Sagna stated.

“They can’t afford to lose him. If they have to pay him, then just pay him because if they want someone else of his quality they cost £150m.

“So don’t spend this £150m, just spend £50m and give it to him. It’s the same as [Robin] van Persie and I think you have to learn from that situation.

“Auba deserves it. I’m not saying that because of his name or because he has scored a few goals. He’s the best striker in the league.”

Our club definitely has an exciting aura about it since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, paired with the exciting youngsters coming through in Saka, Nketiah and Martinelli, there is plenty to be excited about being an Arsenal fan.

You can’t argue with any of the points that Sagna has made, but how much of a pay rise would Aubameyang demand to sign a new deal? Should we break our wage ceiling to persuade him to stay?

Patrick