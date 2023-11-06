Arsenal building WSL title hopes after beating title-rivals Man City Women 2-1

We mentioned that the match between Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women could be a WSL title decider. And Jonas Eidevall and his side simply played that game as if their lives depended on it, eager enough to win every battle.

In a match that saw Man City totally dominate our Gunners in the first 15 minutes, boss Eidevall told BBCSport after the match: “The first 15 minutes stressed me out. I don’t think anyone planned to lose the ball in the way we did. So no, it didn’t go to plan. I’m happy the players could cope.”

In the 14th minute, Arsenal’s Matilda’s pair combined to break the deadlock. Caitlin Foord did the dirty work, shielding the ball from the City defense with her back to goal before brilliantly sliding the ball to Steph Catley, who bulleted the ball into the top corner with her reliable left foot.

Kim Little might have doubled Arsenal’s lead six minutes later when Cloe Lacasse won the penalty, but the Arsenal women’s captain failed to convert, with a great save from Khiara Keating.

Chloe Kelly scored the equalizer for City in the second half. The game was ending 1-1, but Stina Blackstenius had other ideas. In the 87th minute, she took advantage of a blunder by young City goalkeeper Keating, who misjudged a long ball pumped downfield, completely missed her attempt at a headed clearance outside the box, and could only turn in despair as Blackstenius tapped the ball into an empty net.

Two things are clear from Arsenal Women’s victory:

First, their loss to Liverpool was merely a bad day at the office, an unlucky loss, and we were foolish to doubt how good they can be. It is interesting that Manchester City were unbeaten coming into this weekend, while Arsenal were considered inefficient, but they are now tied on points following match day 5.

Second, Arsenal Women have picked up points against two league title contenders, Manchester United and Manchester City; now they must ensure that they pick up either a point or all three points against Chelsea when they meet on Sunday 10th December,( kick-off 12.30pm UK). Chelsea lead the league with 13 points, after their 6-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the WSL in 2023–24 appear to be very much alive, with the memory of that 1-0 loss to Liverpool, in front of a record-breaking WSL crowd, in the opening game of the season, fading and the win over Man City building our Gunners confidence going forward.

Do you think our Gunners will be in the WSL title race this season Gooners? Or that we’re certainly heading in the right direction now?

Michelle Maxwell

