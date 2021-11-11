Arsenal Bundesliga target release clause has been revealed

Tyler Adams is one of the players Arsenal wants to add to their squad and his release clause has now been revealed.

The American midfielder is one of several players being developed at RB Leipzig and the German club is always happy to sell its player.

They have sold the likes of Naby Keita and Dayot Upamecano to Liverpool and Bayern Munich before now.

Most members of their squad still see them as just a stepping stone to greater clubs on the continent.

A new report on Bild via Sport Witness claims the German club has protected themselves from losing any member of their squad by adding a release clause to their contracts.

It reveals that Adams is worth €40m to the Germans and Arsenal can simply sign him by triggering that figure.

Arsenal spent more than that to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, but is Adams worth that much?

The American is still just 22 and moved to Europe in 2019.

His age means he fits firmly into Arsenal’s plans and Mikel Arteta would feel he can develop him into one of the finest players in Europe.

Mohamed Elneny is on his way out of the Emirates and Adams could become the perfect long-term replacement for him.

Teams like Liverpool and Manchester City who have dominated in the Premier League have several top players in every position in their squad.