Arsenal Bundesliga target reveals three Premier League clubs he would like to join

Arsenal receive transfer blow as Timo Werner reveals the three English teams he is torn between joining.
Timo Werner has dealt Arsenal a fresh transfer blow in their bid to land the German next summer.
Werner has been in fine form for RB Leipzig and he recently flirted with Liverpool over a transfer to the European champions.
Liverpool is, however, not the only English team who is interested in signing the German with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City also linked with a move for his signature.
He recently dashed the hopes of Arsenal fans who thought their club had a realistic chance of landing him after he revealed the three English teams that he is to choose from.
He admitted that he is currently in a dilemma after receiving proposals from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool and he has admitted that it is a difficult choice to make.
According to Talk Sport, he said: “At this time in professional soccer there are two different variations.
“The first is to be part of a team like Liverpool or Manchester City. They have a good working team. The teams have also great coaches.
“But this is the question: do you want to go to that kind of team, because the situation is already that hard for each member and you want to be a part of it? That’s one point you have to look at.
“The other side are teams which need some big changes, because they just won a few big titles, but they are not able to compete on the highest level anymore. For me, Manchester United is one of these teams.”
With the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang uncertain, the Gunners would have loved to replace their captain with a player like Werner who has already scored 27 goals this season.
THERE WAS ATIME WHEN OUR CLUB WAS THE DESIRE OF MOST STAR PLAYERS NOW ARTETA WILL HAVE TO WORK HARD PLAYING A CERTAIN BRAND OF FOOTBALL WITH CHARACTER WHERE WE CANT BULLIED BY ANY BIG TEAM TO BRING BACK THE FEAR FACTOR AND PERHAPS WE SHALL HAVE GOOD PLAYERS WISHING TO JOIN ARSENAL.