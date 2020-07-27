Arsenal Bundesliga target signs new deal, but Gunners can trigger his release clause

Arsenal’s transfer target, Dayot Upamecano, has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig in a blow to the Gunners’ plans to sign him.

The young Frenchman is a long-term target for the Gunners as they tried but failed to sign him in last summer’s transfer window.

He had just a year left on his current deal with the German side, but they have managed to convince him to extend his contract with them, according to Sportbuzzer via Sun Sports.

The Frenchman has a number of teams on his trail with the likes of AC Milan and Bayern Munich also considering moves for him, states the same report.

The good news about this is that he still has an exit clause on his latest deal and the report claims that it stands at £53 million.

Defence has been a problem for Arsenal for some time now with the Gunners struggling with consistency at the back even though they have improved slightly under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta’s tactics have made Arsenal a better defensive unit as a team, but the Spaniard knows that he will have to get good defenders at the back because when the chips are down, your last lines of defence will have to come to your rescue.