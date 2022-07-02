Arsenal calls up the agent of coveted free agent as they refuse to give up

Arsenal has continued their interest in Paulo Dybala, as it seems his move to Inter Milan could collapse.

The Argentinian is now a free agent, and he can join any suitor that meets his demands.

He spent the last seven years at Juventus and proved his worth for them even in the 2021/2022 campaign.

This makes him one of the finest players on the free agency market now.

Arsenal wants new attackers, and the former Palermo man could make a telling contribution to their team.

FC Inter News reports that their interest in him is still strong, and they called his entourage recently to know what the level of things are between him and Inter.

This suggests Mikel Arteta’s side will pounce to sign him if he becomes available for transfer to another club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dybala would be a quality addition to our squad in this transfer window, and his presence in our dressing room will give it a lift.

However, his fitness problems could be worse if he moves to England because the Premier League appears to be even more physical than Serie A.

That should be something we think about before moving for him, because he would certainly want to become one of our highest earners.

