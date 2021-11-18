“Arsenal can…” Agbonlahor gives his surprising Liverpool v Arsenal prediction

Gabby Agbonlahor has tipped Arsenal to beat Liverpool this weekend when both clubs meet in the Premier League.

The Reds are going through a potential injury crisis with some of their players returning from the international break injured.

Agbonlahor says the match would test Arsenal and the injury absentees could cost Liverpool the points.

“I called this at the start of the season,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“I said Liverpool would not win the Premier League this season because of the lack of squad depth and that’s what will happen.

“If you are looking at this Liverpool team at the weekend with those injuries, Arsenal should now be favourites and look to take advantage.

“There are a lot of key players who might be out. Liverpool, for me, did not add enough depth to their squad over the summer.

“If Firmino and Mane are out, Arsenal can double up on Mo Salah and let the ball go out to Takumi Minamino or Origi because they’re not as much of a threat.

“It will be a tough game for Liverpool. Arsenal have got a chance to beat them. This is a test for them. Let’s see where they are against Liverpool on the back of those injuries.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Facing Liverpool is always be a tough task, but a weakened Reds team could make it easier for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners cannot be complacent and think they now have the upper hand.

Jurgen Klopp knows he has an injury crisis on his hands and that his Liverpool side is facing a rejuvenated Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta beat the Reds in the Carabao Cup on his last visit to Anfield, albeit on penalties.

With a top-four spot at stake, the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka will be raring to go and could inspire the Gunners to victory.