Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s NLD time and how nice would it be to smash them lot after all the stick they were giving us. Truth is, and I’ve often said it, results will sooner or later catch up to performances and their 1-0 wins weren’t great.

Not that we’ve been dropping vintage performances, but we are on the up and even though they did scrape through in the EFL cup, we’re coming in in better shape. Whisper it quietly and I could easily end up with an egg on my face, but I think we will win.

There are a few reasons for that, starting with our defense. Gabriel was immense vs Burnley. Tomiyasu was also amazing and Ramsdale behind them looks commanding to me. Ironically even though we spent 50 million on a CB, I’m mostly worried about Ben Whites defending abilities.

But that brings reason number 2, he, just like the entire team, has a point to prove. We really need this win. If we beat them we are level of points. If we don’t, everything will go back on Arteta’s back. To repair the damage from the terrible start, we need a run of wins and few wins count more than beating Spurs.

We have everyone fit if you think about it. I’m worried that Arteta might drop Xhaka straight into the line up, but whoever starts, I’d like to see us bold. Our performances have been far from vintage, but last season’s home game against them was the best first 45 minutes I’ve seen under Arteta and there’s no reason not to take positives off of that and try to repeat it.

I think that our starting 11 is starting to shape up. Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel, White and Tommy basically pick themselves. Partey definitely starts, then here’s a question of whether Xhaka will come in or we’ll put Odegaard next to Thomas to make space for Saka, ESR and Pepe behind Auba.

That’s a squad good enough to beat Spurs right now, but that doesn’t mean we should understimate them. I don’t think Kane wants to be there, but he always scores against us , and Son is a really good player, but enough to scare us at the Emirates? Never in a million years. ..

Come on you gunners!