Arsenal can beat Chelsea declares former Premier League striker

Former Premier League striker and Arsenal fan Darren Bent insists Arsenal can hurt Chelsea when both clubs meet in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners have been in fine form and are currently at the top of the league table.

Chelsea replaced Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter as their manager and he has lost just one game so far.

He has proved to be a tactically sound boss in games since he took over the London side.

However, he will face a tough Arsenal side that has already beaten Tottenham and Liverpool in this campaign.

Although the Blues will be at home, Arsenal has shown some remarkable form this term and it means Mikel Arteta’s men have a good chance of winning. Bent thinks they could get all the points.

He says on Talk Sport:

“Well Arsenal went there and won 4-2 last season. I am confident. Arsenal can go to Chelsea and cause problems.

“But the thing about Chelsea, and we’ve seen it before, they can get results. When their backs are against the wall, that football club over the years has got results in some of the biggest games out there, for example Champions League finals. They seem to just get it done when they need to.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having beaten Spurs and Liverpool, our players should be confident about earning another victory in this game.

However, the most important thing to do would be to stay focused on our preparation for the game.

The players must trust Arteta to coach them in a system that can outdo Chelsea and beat the Blues.

Watch Arteta’s thoughts ahead of our crucial clash with Chelsea…

