Arsenal can beat Man City if they have the right mentality

There is a lot of debate about what has gone wrong with Arsenal down the years and a lot of disagreement, but there is a good chance that most Arsenal fans will agree that our mentality has been a key component.

It is also clear that Pep Guardiola has had an almost unlimited budget to build his team, however, it is never down to just money, any successful team has to have the right mentality. Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy of creating mental monsters has proven that even with a lesser budget the biggest spenders can be beaten.

That has been one of the biggest problems with Arsenal down the years, mentally they have crumbled, when the lads crumbled over the last seven to eight games. Mentally they just deteriorated with every single setback.

Mikel Arteta knows this, that is why he has been working on the fragile mentality in the team. Ask yourself this, would a ten-man Arsenal have made a comeback to grab a draw at Stamford Bridge under Emery? Would they have done that in the latter years under Arsene Wenger even?

Man City are obvious favourites for the upcoming game, their squad is brimming with talent, but you have to question their own mentality at this moment in time.

Arsenal is not a team that they have a particular grudge with, they are not really title challengers and the Champions League has to be their priority this season. The point is that the game against Arsenal is not really a game that they will be 100% mentally focused on.

Of course, they will be professional, Pep Guardiola will have them well-drilled but for all the will in the world they will not be up for this game as much as they will be for the second leg of the Champions League game against Real Madrid.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be well up for the game, they are absolutely desperate for the win, far more than City and that could be the difference come 17th June.