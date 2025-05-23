Arsenal can break a century-long record when they face Southampton this weekend

Arsenal is preparing for their final game of the Premier League season, and while many may assume there is little left to play for, there is actually a significant milestone within reach. When they face Southampton this weekend, the Gunners will have the opportunity to break a record that has stood for more than a century.

Record in Sight for Arsenal

Southampton have already been relegated and are now focused on preparing for life back in the second division. On the surface, it may appear that neither team has much at stake. Liverpool has already secured the league title, and Arsenal have guaranteed Champions League football for next season. However, a historic achievement is on the line for the Gunners.

According to Arsenal Media, Mikel Arteta’s men can become the team with the most consecutive final-day victories in English top-flight history. They are currently level with Liverpool, having won their last game of the season in each of the past thirteen campaigns, a streak that began in the 2011/12 season. Liverpool set their record between the 1907/08 and 1923/24 campaigns. Should Arsenal defeat Southampton, they will move ahead of Liverpool and become the outright holders of this remarkable record.

More than Just Pride

In addition to chasing a new place in the history books, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya also has something personal to play for. He is in contention to win back-to-back Golden Glove awards, an individual accolade that would underline his contribution this season. This adds an extra layer of motivation to a match that might otherwise seem inconsequential.

For the players and supporters alike, ending the campaign with a strong performance remains important. Achieving a club record that has stood for 101 years would be a fitting way to close out what has been a largely positive season for the Gunners. Every player who takes to the pitch in Arsenal colours must recognise the significance of the occasion and perform accordingly.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…