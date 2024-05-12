Arsenal can break an Invincibles record with a win at Old Trafford today

Arsenal is about to make history with its upcoming trip to Old Trafford. But before we dive into it, let’s catch up on the title race, shall we?

Manchester City, much to the disappointment of the Gooners, had an impressive performance against Fulham, securing a convincing 4-0 victory. This win has propelled them to the top of the table, now sitting 2 points ahead of our Gunners. Now it’s Mikel Arteta and his team’s turn to “respond” to that result on Sunday as they face Manchester United at Old Trafford. If Arsenal wins, they will reclaim the top spot. They’ll be hoping to stay there until the final day of the season. But that will only be the case if Spurs, who have been a thorn in Man City’s side in recent years, deny Guardiola and his team points at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Tuesday.

Back to the record-breaking claims in the clash with United at Old Trafford: Last weekend, the Gunners managed to secure a 3-0 victory against Bournemouth, which was a great result. That victory saw them, like last season, equal their record for the most wins (26) in a 38-game league campaign. This record was first set in their invincible season (2003–04), when they were unbeaten, securing 26 wins and 12 draws in 38 league games.

If Arsenal manages to defeat Manchester United, they will achieve a remarkable feat of 27 victories in a 38-league campaign, setting a new club record.

And if they manage to win the remaining two fixtures, they might even break the record again next weekend with 28 wins in a 38-game league run. These records are pretty awesome; they really highlight just how amazing this Arsenal team is. But at the end of the day, winning the league for the first time since that incredible Invincible season would be the ultimate recognition of the fantastic job Arteta has done with this team.

