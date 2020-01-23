Arsenal can cope quite comfortably without the suspended David Luiz

Losing David Luiz is not a huge disaster for Arsenal despite a weakened defence.

Arsenal has had some really good performances under Mikel Arteta since he became their manager, the Spaniard has also witnessed some ups and downs since he replaced Unai Emery on a permanent basis.

He had Pierre Emerick Aubameyang suspended for three games just when the Gabonese attacker value to the new manager was at its highest.

Against Chelsea, he had his most senior defender in terms of experience sent off when David Luiz was shown a straight red card for a foul on Tammy Abraham.

That means Arsenal is now left with Rob Holding and Maitland Niles as possible partners for Shkodran Mustafi who was a surprise starter against Chelsea.

I believe that this is a major test for Arteta but the Spaniard can survive this time by making a few tweaks to his team selection.

Apart from playing the wrong pass that caused David Luiz’s red card Mustafi did well and I believe that he should remain in the starting XI.

Mustafi can start alongside Rob Holding in a back four with both of them flanked by Bukayo Saka and Hector Bellerin.

Arteta can also go with a back three with Mustafi, Bellerin and Rob Holding with Maitland Niles and Saka playing as wing-backs.

Arteta would also need to tell Granit Xhaka to play deeper and be ready to support the defence when we’re defending.

An article from Jacob B