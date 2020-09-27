Arsenal can end Anfield curse this week

Arsenal have not always had the best of results against Liverpool at Anfield, but this week can change that!

Trips to Merseyside in recent years especially have not always given us the result in which we either deserve, or have aimed to get beforehand.

Mentally we have to tell ourselves that yes, we are in a transition period, but we are more than capable of beating Liverpool whether it’s at the Emirates, Anfield, or at Wembley. And given that so far, we have beaten them in two out of three of those places in the space of three months, I don’t see why we can’t make it a hat-trick of location wins.

Had we lost against them at the Emirates before the end of the season and again at Wembley in the Community Shield final, I may not have been writing this type of positive article. But positivity has to come from somewhere and we know we have the talent and the squad to be able to beat them on our day.. If anything has changed in those three months, it is that the mentality and team spirit we have has only grown stronger.

Speaking to the Arsenal website our gaffer has acknowledged the tough test we face in the space of three days but has told his players to “embrace” the test that they will face.

There is no reason why we cannot go toe-to-toe with Liverpool and even grind out two positive results in the space of three days!

But no matter what happens we know there will be tough tests and it will be a great learning curve for our boys I’m sure. Let’s hope it’s for a positive reason rather than a negative one though.

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel