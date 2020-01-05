New players would be welcomed at Arsenal but it is not a disaster if none are signed this month.

This transfer window is one of the most important in Arsenal’s recent history as they stand on the verge of missing out on European qualification.

Mikel Arteta has shown in his last two games that he can bring the desired change and make the Gunners competitive again, but he could do with one or two new players.

Early feelers are that Arsenal may not be making any signings this month because of the significant outlay they did over the summer.

Not buying new players may not be a good idea, but it is not the end of the world, here is how I think Arsenal can successfully navigate this season with no new signings.

Firstly, I believe we should set a realistic target for ourselves. At the moment it seems we want it all, we want to end the season inside the top four, we want to win the Europa League and I presume would want to win the FA Cup too.

These goals are achievable, Manchester City showed last season that winning the domestic treble can be done, but City have a big squad.

I believe we have to choose finishing inside the top four as a priority over other competitions because getting back into Europe’s top competition is the ultimate goal for us at the moment.

I also believe that Mikel Arteta has to get personalized programs for all his players and be prepared to give his star men rests. Longer recovery time would keep our players fresh for important games and I want very much to see that.

I hope we sign one or two players this month, but if that doesn’t happen, we have to manage our resources well enough.

An article from Ime