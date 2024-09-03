Arsenal can expect a very tough game against Rangers, in Women’s Champions League qualifier

What to expect from UWCL opponents Rangers LFC

Our Arsenal Women and manager Jonas Eidevall have had a solid pre-season to get prepared for the upcoming 2024-25 season, with all eyes set on this week’s big game in the hopes of qualifying for this year’s Women’s Champions League. Our Gunners are getting set to face off against Rangers LFC, who are a more than worthy opponent. It won’t be an easy game and Eidevall will have to get our women playing at their best if we want to walk away victorious, but here’s a run down of what to expect from Jo Potter’s Rangers.

Ranger’s LFC finished top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League last season, finishing 4 points ahead of rivals Celtic LFC and lifted the SWPL trophy last season. They haven’t lost a game in their last 13 games and have been on a dominant streak, starting off this season with 5 wins in 5 games and are currently sitting on top of the table again. Having already started their season, they will be match fit and ready to go, whereas Arsenal Women have only had a few pre-season games and have been traveling around to do so.

Rangers will be a very tough opponent as manager Jo Potter has got them playing well already (walking away with a 10-0 win over Dundee Utd WFC in their last game) and has her team very well drilled in defence and attack. Normally playing with a back three, Potter likes her team to play out from the back and spread the play wide, giving her team more time with the ball and plenty of possession. Rangers start with a back three but transition into a back four when needed to give them some extra help at the back and when they go forward.

Most of their attacks start from the wing backs and use the players pace to get into the oppositions final 3rd to create chances and put pressure on their defence. They like to use the width of the pitch to cut inside and cross balls into the box for waiting attackers to get on the end of. Our back four will need to be at their best and stay in their positions as Rangers have made it look very easy to break defences down just by sticking to tactics and waiting for mistakes.

This will be a great game and hopefully our women can get the win, having home advantage will play a big part and having our home support behind us will be massive but we can’t underestimate them for a second. As this is our first official game for the season, we will be hoping to start it off with a bang. If you can, get down and support the women in this massive game for our future.

Fixture details – Arsenal v Rangers Women UWCL Qualifier Round 1

Date: Wednesday 4 September

Kick Off: 7:30 pm UK

Venue: Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

