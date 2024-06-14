Arsenal can fly higher if Jesus is fit and healthy for the whole of next season

2024–25 is set to be Gabriel Jesus’s season. Despite the numerous rumors that Arsenal will recruit a quality striker this summer, it’s intriguing that the conversation about Gabriel Jesus leaving hasn’t filled gossip columns.

The Brazilian, unlike Oleksander Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe, and Thomas Partey, is not as strongly associated with a departure from the Emirates Stadium this summer. This could be the last chance for the former Manchester City player to establish his value in North London.

From Jesus’ Instagram page, there is proof that he has already begun working out to get in the finest possible shape for Arsenal’s preseason!

🚨 Gabriel Jesus on changing club's mind about signing new striker in the summer: "Edu and Arteta already know if they want another striker or not, for sure!". "My job is to work and train hard, to improve and help Arsenal win trophies. The speculation will always be there". pic.twitter.com/MXlYiAXdT8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2024

If he’s working hard this summer to get back to his best, that’s great. When Gabriel Jesus is at his best, he can easily take on anyone and pose a serious threat to any defense. His versatility and outstanding technical skills allow him to play all three spots on Arsenal’s attack or to be a playmaker, which makes him reliable when called upon.

In fact, his versatility is why, personally, I’m open-minded about him staying. He showed some flashes of brilliance last season despite having a lackluster league campaign, but they were insufficient for Arsenal’s needs. With his sights set on the goal for the upcoming season, Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly need Gabriel Jesus to be at his most proficient, resilient, and sharpest.

A fit Gabriel Jesus is a pain for defenses because he constantly applies pressure to his opponents on the field. Where do you believe Jesus could play more of a backup role for Saka or Kai Havertz?

Daniel O

