Arsenal can forget about signing top Championship target

All Arsenal fans are aware that Mikel Arteta and Edu are desperate to sign an attacking midfielder this month after failing to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon in the summer.

There is not so much choice in January, but one player that has been repeatedly linked with the Gunners recently is the Norwich star Emilio Buendia who reportedly has a buyout clause of just 15m Pounds.

The young Argentine playmaker had yet another excellent game yesterday as Norwich beat Barnsley 1-0 to cement their position 4 points clear at the top of the Championship, and it was obvious that the Norwich coach Daniel Farke would be asked about the Buendia rumours after the game.

He told Goal: “Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us,”

“He is our player and will continue to be our player – he is on a long-term contract with the club so we keep him.

“Everyone knows his qualities – and I don’t expect interest just because he scored a wonder goal today. He has scored a number like this for us and people know what he can do. It was an excellent finish and that is what Emi can do. He instinctively knows when to make a run and then has the quality to finish like that.”

It certainly would make no sense for Norwich to sell their star player whwn they have a chance to gain untold millions from automatic promotion to the Premier League, but the lad is only 24, and Arsenal may get a chance to buy him in the future.

But I doubt he will cost only 15 million!