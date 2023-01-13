Arsenal can get coveted midfielder on loan this month

Arsenal is interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and they might get their man this month instead of waiting until summer.

Milinkovic-Savic is running down his contract at Lazio and the Italians are now looking to cash in on the Serbian as fast as they can.

The midfielder’s current deal runs out in 2024 and the ideal scenario would be to offload him at the end of this season for the right price.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals Lazio is open to sending him out on an initial loan this month if a suitor can pay 10m euros and make it permanent in the summer for around 60m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic is a terrific midfielder and has proven to be a fine player in the Lazio squad over the last few seasons.

However, spending 10m euros for a six-month loan deal makes no sense, even if we intend to add him to our squad permanently.

It is much smarter to wait and sign him in the summer when he would have just 12 months left on his deal and his market value would have fallen.

There are other midfielders on the market that the Gunners can sign for free or even a smaller fee if they wait until the summer.

