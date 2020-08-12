Arsenal can get some good players as La Liga giants transfer list entire team

Arsenal might get some good value in the transfer market this summer after Valencia placed their entire squad up for sale this summer.

The Spaniards competed in the Champions League last season, and they even reached the knockout stages of the competition.

They failed to qualify for that European competition ahead of next season and the financial burdens they will have to bear because of that has forced them to look for money from the sale of their players.

Carlos Soler, is one Valencia player that has been targeted by Arsenal recently as Mikel Arteta plots to rebuild his midfield.

Thomas Partey remains Arsenal’s top target, but Soler will also be a fine addition to the current team.

Los Che has just sold Ferran Torres to Manchester City and former Arsenal man, Francis Coquelin is set to leave them to join Villarreal. Marca claims that their new manager, Javi Gracia has been informed that he should expect any of his players to be sold when suitors come knocking.

They sold Torres to Manchester City for £37 million this past week, but their asking price for Soler hasn’t been revealed.

Arsenal will have limited money to spend in this transfer window, the club will hope to get a fair deal should they move for the Spanish midfielder.