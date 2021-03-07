Arsenal can give up on Europe and we can only blame ourselves

Arsenal might have missed the ticket for European football through the Premier League train
Arsenal drew with Burnley 1-1 to shatter their hopes of playing football in Europe next season to pieces thanks to a moment of madness from David Luiz. Cutting the branch in which they are sitting on has become mainstream at the Emirates Stadium.
In the last match against Leicester, they failed to close down Youri Tielemans, who gave his side the lead against the Gunners. In the match before that, Dani Ceballos first presented Benfica with a free-kick from which they scored. Then he provided the second goal to the opposition on a platter. In the game against Wolves, they completely dominated the whole first half, still the half ended with a one-each score line with Arsenal a man down.
Arsenal players or fans thinking about playing Champions League football through a top four finish in the Premier League doesn’t seem rational. Poor finishing, ridiculous defensive mistakes and the lack of inventiveness when it has come to creating chances have all contributed to one of their most awful seasons in their history!
The Gunners now have only 38 points from 27 games. Although Arsenal fans would argue that their team is better than this, they certainly deserve to be where they are. At least all the underlying statistics tell so. The Gunners have earned 1.41 points per match, which when placed over the whole campaign gives a grand total of almost 54 points. No one knows where Arsenal will finish this season with that points tally.
But comparing it with previous seasons shows a grievous picture. Last season, with a points tally of 54, they would have been level with Sheffield United at ninth. In 18/19, it would have been eighth. Seventh and eighth positions in 17/18 and 16/17 respectively. What does this show? It shows that Arsenal have been a mid-table team. The Arsenal faithful should stop criticizing the referees. Arsenal dominate matches but they don’t seem to find the right key to unlock the opposition. And as they say, “the fault does not lie in our stars, but ourselves.”
The landscape altered slightly in Unai Emery’s first season in-charge, where he guided the North-London side to fifth on 70 points, missing out on Champions League football by just a point, after the Gunners won just one of their last five matches.
Coming back to the current climate, the Gunners are the 13th best team in the Premier League defensively, with their tackles, interceptions and shots allowed per game giving them a rating of 6.65, according to whoscored. Their position remains the same, when the statistics are changed to the attacking category.
They have scored 35 goals and kept eight clean sheets, which is 11th and eighth best in the league.
Arsenal fans would beg to ask the question, when will their “transition period” end?
Although Pep Guardiola said that Arsenal are a few signings away from competing for the title, first and foremost and regardless of the players they have, Arsenal need to stop shooting themselves in the foot.
Until that becomes a reality and not just a want, it would be better for the Arsenal faithful to focus at other, more important stuff in life. Because the football ain’t good, is it?
Yash Bisht
Worse year than last but let’s at least finish with some wins and focus on winning the next EL match
and PL match
Yash Bisht….. Please explain what was the “moment of madness from David Luiz” in the Burnley game because he was my man of the match? Did I miss something, or did you?
The burnley chance where they ran through on goal was Luiz fault
What? The Burnley goal was the fault of Leno and Xhaka, where did Luiz come into it?
Not the goal the Burnley chance where Leno produced a save
Read the first paragraph of the post again, he said we are out of Europe next season because of a moment of madness from Luiz. They didn’t score, it didn’t affect the result, so how does that exclude us from Europe?
I read that paragragh too and i immediately dictated that it was an error.
I think want the writer was trying to but together was memonts in the season where we were on course to take 3 points but we ended up with a point most times with nothing which had it not been so will likely have boosted our league position and points giving us a better chance to fight for European places….
Anyway, Man U ended our Invincibles run and have now ended City’s unbeaten run!
boy wan bissaka is terrific gave sterling and co a very tough game… This guy is very reliable and consistent with performances
It was a good match and wow a rallied for united win and they produced the goods…..
This season is unpredictable because there’s no supporters at the stadiums and the pandemic must have made many footballers worry about their families. Who would’ve thought last season’s EPL champion can go down to the seventh position and could be worse by the end of this season?
Arsenal are disappointing in EPL, but there are other big teams that face similar issue because of the pandemic. Replacing the manager now would be very costly in these hard times, so we better support Arteta until our financial situation gets better in December
You seem to be the club accountant.
Arsenal will sack and change manager with or without fans or pendemic they just don’t haven’t deemed it a necessity yet.
I keep hearing you saying big teams been affected by the pendemic
Please i want to see a list of those big teams you always refer to
I obviously want European football next season, but it would do us a world good in the league to have a season out of it (not financially of course).
Reading fans comments have made me lose interest in the current season..
We are in a rebuild
Okay that is understandable
But does it justify our performance and league position?
I don’t believe so
Even Chelsea under lampard with kids where still able to make champions league position but even with all the restrictions that was the bare minimum that is acceptable for their club….
I read so much about our squad
Many claims that we have a very terrible squad that arteta inherited i am not not disputing the fact that our squad is not the best
Last 3 seasons the squad finished 6,5,8
Did Emery inherit a better squad than Arteta?
Emery even had Liechtainer,cech,torriera so you can’t claim it’s a superior squad but he went to europa final and 5 place finish
We have moved past a lot of players brought in many players of better quality
The question is what is holding us back then…
I don’t expect that we will have a complete new first team 11 to move up and put in a top club performance week after week.
So many praising arteta for getting rid of the dead woods but i keep scratching my hair how terminating players contract and moving a few out on loan became something seen as an exceptional achievement…
Until someone explain how a club in rebuild is not entitled to move up the table then i will keep questioning the whole process