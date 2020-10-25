Arsenal can grind out a win against Leicester, can’t we?

Arsenal will prove too strong for Leicester! Heres hoping anyhow!

We would be silly to expect the same Leicester side that we came up against in the Carabao Cup only a few weeks back and although we grinded out the win it would have been a shock if we didn’t.

Leicester always pose a big threat to our boys and always give us a tough game, but I feel very confident that we can get a result against them this weekend. Where previously I would feel nervous, I can say this time that I am quietly confident, and I hope it comes true.

Not only have we got a near full fit squad but we have amazing talent and ability and we are playing at home, although we don’t have the fan advantage to cheer us on in the stadium, we have an impeccable streak going at the Emirates and we need to continue that to ensure we make the Emirates a theatre that teams are afraid to come to.

One positive for us is that Leicester’s star defender Caglar Soyuncu has been ruled out and his return date is not known. Jamie Vardy on the other hand has been out injured and although he is reported to be fit for the game, we can use that to our advantage because he may not be fully fit but may be risked. Let’s hope that is the case because if we want to stop Leicester, first we have to stop him, given that he always manages to score against us.

With Gabriel in defence, and with the tactics Arteta has thrown into the mix there is no denying that our defence has become more solid, although we are still prone to conceding if we can grind out the win and come away with all three points it shouldn’t matter if we concede or not.

Of course, conceding is not ideal but given how all teams are defending in the League this season if we can get the goals at the other end and win then it really won’t matter will it. We can also hope that Partey will make his full Premier League debut at home and will bring Leicester back to reality especially after the way he performed midweek. Gooners?

Shenel Osman